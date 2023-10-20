United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UAL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1,054.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,757 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 33.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

