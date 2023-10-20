Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13. Stepan has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 64.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stepan by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

