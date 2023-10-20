Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.40, but opened at $38.40. Bank OZK shares last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 275,196 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.44.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

