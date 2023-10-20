Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Plumas Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 36.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 36,358.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 105.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 37.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

