Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767,089. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

