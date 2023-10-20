Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 929 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.60.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

