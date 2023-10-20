PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $124.24 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.