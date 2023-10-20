Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.26.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $220.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.19. The company has a market cap of $698.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.