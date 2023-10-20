MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lifted by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

