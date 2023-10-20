Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 109,460 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.60. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

