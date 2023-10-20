Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $23,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,573,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,492,000 after purchasing an additional 974,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

