Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $96,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $253.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.92. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

