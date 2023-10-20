5,455 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 207.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 42,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 66.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $56.62 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.46.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

