Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after buying an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of V stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $434.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
