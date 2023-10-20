New World Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 48.2% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 32.6% during the second quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 102,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 304,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of V opened at $233.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $434.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

