Choate Investment Advisors Has $608,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 98.1% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. 741,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,475. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

