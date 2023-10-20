Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

