BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,876 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4,658.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $56.16 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.