BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

