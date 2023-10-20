Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $898.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $930.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $926.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $727.43 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.