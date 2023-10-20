Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 3,152 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $784,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $83.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

