Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,079 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ETN opened at $199.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $134.81 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

