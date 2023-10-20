LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $131,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

