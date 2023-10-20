Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $6.77 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $237.96 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

