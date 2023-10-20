T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $97.37 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.24 and a one year high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

