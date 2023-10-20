BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in State Street by 0.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Trading Down 1.2 %

STT opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.