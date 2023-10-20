Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 49 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 259,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

GD stock opened at $237.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average is $219.87. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

