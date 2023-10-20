Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

