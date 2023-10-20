Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

