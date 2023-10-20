M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $14.90 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 183,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $82,989,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $81,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,090,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,310,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,147,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

