Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $129.91 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.