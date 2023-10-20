Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 114,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $59.70.
Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.
A number of research firms have commented on GBCI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
