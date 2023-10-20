Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 114,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GBCI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

