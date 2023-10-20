MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Holdings Lifted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2,594.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,606 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after acquiring an additional 497,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,775,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,392,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,765,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,538,000 after acquiring an additional 513,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,784,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,780,000 after acquiring an additional 291,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

MP Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

MP Materials stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 300,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.