American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.35, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.33. American Express has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

