Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.9 %

SWK stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. 197,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,587. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

