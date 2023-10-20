Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 29,234 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,234 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $16,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.84. 35,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.13.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.