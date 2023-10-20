Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Issued By William Blair

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

PG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $148.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $126.48 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average of $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after buying an additional 2,157,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

