Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.