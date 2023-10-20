Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $453.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $465.90. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

