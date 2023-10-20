Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $255.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.