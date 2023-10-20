Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 1,192 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.13% of American Financial Group worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,464. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $150.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

