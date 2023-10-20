Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $14.19 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,158,000 after acquiring an additional 201,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,492,000 after purchasing an additional 167,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ventas by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,774,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

VTR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 311,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 947.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.