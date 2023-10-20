Reinhart Partners LLC. Reduces Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.25% of Sensata Technologies worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 76,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,863. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

