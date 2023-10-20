UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stake Lowered by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 439,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in UGI were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. 97,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

