iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 145,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 144,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,962. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

