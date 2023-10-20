Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.99. 3,412,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,918,292. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $179.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.11.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

