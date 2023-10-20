Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.88. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.33.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

