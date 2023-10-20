Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Western Union by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638,884 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,724,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WU stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
