Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

