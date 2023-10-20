Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equinix by 18.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after buying an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Equinix by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $703.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $518.57 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $751.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $751.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.43.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.